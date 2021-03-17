Smith: Make your own heart-healthy, tasty refried beans

Refried beans may not have the most appealing look, but their creamy delicious taste makes up for it. They are traditionally made from pinto beans, but black beans may be prepared this way as well.

Contrary to their name, refried beans are not fried twice. They are boiled, mashed and then either fried or baked. While you can easily purchase canned refried beans, making them yourself with a bag of dried pinto beans will give you more bang for your buck, albeit not as convenient. However, you can control the fat and sodium while adding your own flavorings, such as sautéed onion, garlic powder, chili powder and a pinch of cumin. Canned refried beans typically contain artery clogging lard. Use heart healthy olive oil in homemade refried beans to decrease saturated fats. One-half cup of canned refried beans contains almost 20% of one’s daily recommendation of sodium. Making your own allows you to control how much salt you add.