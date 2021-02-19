Smith: Making pancakes

When “flapjacks” somehow came into our family dinner conversation, I asked my six-year-old son if he knew what they were. He promptly said, “Yeah, it’s square, and it’s sweet.” Confused, I went straight to Google, and lo and behold, pictures of square oat bars popped up. While it’s true that in the states, flapjacks mean pancakes, in the U.K. they mean a chewy granola bar made with oats, golden syrup, brown sugar and butter. I may have been schooled by a six-year old, but I certainly won’t tell him that!

For the purposes of this article, we’ll talk about flapjacks as pancakes. Pancakes don’t need a box mix, as you likely have all the ingredients on hand. They’re made with flour, eggs and milk, with the special ingredient being, baking powder, the leavening agent that turns them into the fluffy pancakes we all love. Double the recipe and freeze the leftovers for a quick breakfast during the weekday. Simply put cooled-down pancakes into a freezer-safe plastic bag and freeze. Thaw in the microwave for about 30 seconds or put into the toaster.