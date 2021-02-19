Smith: Making pancakes

When “flapjacks” somehow came into our family dinner conversation, I asked my six-year-old son if he knew what they were. He promptly said, “Yeah, it’s square, and it’s sweet.” Confused, I went straight to Google, and lo and behold, pictures of square oat bars popped up. While it’s true that in the states, flapjacks mean pancakes, in the U.K. they mean a chewy granola bar made with oats, golden syrup, brown sugar and butter. I may have been schooled by a six-year old, but I certainly won’t tell him that!
For the purposes of this article, we’ll talk about flapjacks as pancakes. Pancakes don’t need a box mix, as you likely have all the ingredients on hand. They’re made with flour, eggs and milk, with the special ingredient being, baking powder, the leavening agent that turns them into the fluffy pancakes we all love. Double the recipe and freeze the leftovers for a quick breakfast during the weekday. Simply put cooled-down pancakes into a freezer-safe plastic bag and freeze. Thaw in the microwave for about 30 seconds or put into the toaster.
For the carb conscience, pancakes are a no-no, but I wouldn’t count them out just because they’re heavier in starch. The best part about pancakes is the variations in recipes or toppings. Add wheat germ or use whole wheat flour for a fiber boost. Stir in shredded carrots, pumpkin puree, bananas or blueberries for added nutrients. Rather than sugary syrup, top with yogurt or nut butter and add some fruit. Switch the tall stack to a short stack and enjoy this warm treat.
Original Fluffy Pancakes
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 Tablespoon sugar
1 Tablespoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 egg
¾ cup nonfat milk
2 Tablespoons canola oil
In a large bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk egg, milk and oil. Pour liquid ingredients into dry ingredients and whisk until mostly smooth. Spray non-stick skillet, griddle or cast iron pan with cooking spray and turn to medium heat. Pour ¼ cup batter onto heated pan and turn heat down to medium-low. Once bubbles form on top the pancakes, quickly slide a spatula underneath them and flip. When the underside is golden, take the pancake off the pan and repeat with remaining batter. Serve and top with syrup, fruit, yogurt or nut butter.
Yield: 6 servings
Nutrition Facts (per serving): 150 calories, 6 grams fat, 370 milligrams sodium, 20 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 4 grams protein
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.