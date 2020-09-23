Smith: Once bland cauliflower, now the star of meals

Chefs and foodie entrepreneurs have given this bland veggie new life. Use cauliflower to make mock mashed potatoes. Simply simmer cauliflower in broth, and then transfer to a food processor to puree with garlic and parmesan cheese. Purchase frozen or fresh cauliflower rice or make your own buy pulsing cauliflower in the food processor. It’s a great way to add more veggies to your stir-fry. Cauliflower pizza crust takes a few more steps, including the important one of wringing cooked cauliflower rice until dry, then mixing with egg and seasoning before rolling it flat on a pizza stone and baking it. Roast or air-fry cauliflower with a little olive oil and garlic for an easy side dish, or roast cauliflower with buffalo hot sauce and serve as tacos or buffalo pizza. Substitute General Tso’s sauce serve over a bed of rice.