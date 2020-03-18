Smith: Plant-based, meat burgers have similarities

It looks like a burger. It tastes like a burger. It even “bleeds” like a burger. However, this burger is not made of meat. Plant-based burgers and meat alternatives are the trendy new food that have hit the market in response to consumer’s eco-friendly demands.

What’s in a plant-based burger? Depending on the brand, commercial products use any one combination of pea, soy, rice, mung bean or potato protein. Plant-based fats, thickeners and vitamins are also added. A person may turn to a plant-based meat alternative for a variety of reasons, including a concern for animals, the environment, or their own health. While plant-based meat alternatives contribute less greenhouse gas emissions than animal agricultural, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they are healthy. When compared to a beef patty made with 80% lean ground beef, these burgers are heavily processed, contain more sodium and the same amount of saturated fat.