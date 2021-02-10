Smith:Poppy seeds add taste, texture

If you’ve never seen poppy seeds, you may wonder what these tiny dark specks are doing all over your bagel. Poppy seeds are often used in baked goods, giving the product a slight nutty, sweet/spicy taste, a crunchy texture and a unique decoration.

There are many different types of poppy seeds, including blue and white poppy seeds. The blue seed, which almost appears black, is the most common poppy seed used in the United States, but Middle Eastern cuisine is more familiar with the white poppy seed. Poppy seeds originate from the opium poppy plant (papaver somniferum), and yes, this is the plant that opiate drugs are derived from. The pod of the plant produces latex containing a variety of opioids, such as morphine and codeine. However, the dried poppy seeds used for culinary purposes are processed to have a very low opium alkaloid content, which is why poppy seeds are legal to use in the kitchen. Nevertheless, it’s important to buy poppy seeds from reputable companies to avoid potential contamination.