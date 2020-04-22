Smith: Pucker up — it's time for spring's best fruit

If you have a productive rhubarb plant, you’re probably looking forward to harvesting the reddish green stalks this spring. The same plant can produce a harvest for five or more years, allowing you plenty of time to experiment in the kitchen.
While botanically a vegetable, it lands in the fruit category of the MyPlate food groups. That’s because we tend to eat it like a fruit. It’s super tart and will make your mouth pucker unless it’s masked with sugar to counteract the sourness. It’s generally not eaten raw, due to its toughness and tartness, but rather cooked and used in numerous desserts and baked goods, including rhubarb crisp, pie, cobbler, cake and muffins. It’s most often paired with strawberries, but it can stand on it’s own (with sugar) or be combined with any other sweet fruit, which allows you to reduce the amount of sugar. It makes a delicious sauce or jam, and it’s high acidity level makes it safe to be processed using a boiling water bath canner.
Eat only the stalks of the rhubarb and never the leaves, which are poisonous. Discard the leaves or use them for composting. Wash the stalks and trim off the dry ends. There’s no need to peel any of the fibrous skin. Store rhubarb without the leaves in a sealed plastic bag in the refrigerator crisper for two to three weeks. One cup of rhubarb is only 25 calories, 5 milligrams of sodium and 0 grams of fat and cholesterol. It has rich amounts of vitamin K and vitamin C. Nothing says spring like rhubarb. Try it today!
Rhubarb Strawberry Topping
10 stalks rhubarb, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
4 cups hulled, quartered strawberries
1½ cups sugar
1 cup orange juice
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Zest of one orange, grated
Zest of one lemon, grated
In a large saucepan, combine all ingredients and stir well. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Lower heat and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes, skimming off foam as it collects. Remove from heat and allow it to cool. Transfer to container or mason jar with a lid. Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Serve cold or warm on top pancakes, waffles, yogurt with fruit, angel food cake or ice cream.
Yield: 8 cups, or 32 (1/4-cup) servings
Nutrition Facts (per serving): 50 calories, 0 grams fat, 0 milligrams sodium, 13 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 0 grams protein
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.
