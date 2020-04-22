Smith: Pucker up — it's time for spring's best fruit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you have a productive rhubarb plant, you’re probably looking forward to harvesting the reddish green stalks this spring. The same plant can produce a harvest for five or more years, allowing you plenty of time to experiment in the kitchen.

While botanically a vegetable, it lands in the fruit category of the MyPlate food groups. That’s because we tend to eat it like a fruit. It’s super tart and will make your mouth pucker unless it’s masked with sugar to counteract the sourness. It’s generally not eaten raw, due to its toughness and tartness, but rather cooked and used in numerous desserts and baked goods, including rhubarb crisp, pie, cobbler, cake and muffins. It’s most often paired with strawberries, but it can stand on it’s own (with sugar) or be combined with any other sweet fruit, which allows you to reduce the amount of sugar. It makes a delicious sauce or jam, and it’s high acidity level makes it safe to be processed using a boiling water bath canner.