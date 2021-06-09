Smith: Sample the season

There’s something about going to the farmers market that just feels right. Maybe it’s the cool breeze and peek of sunshine in the morning, the calm gathering of people with their adorable babies and furry dogs, or the colorful array of foods that stand in front of the hard-working farmers. Supporting local agriculture and entrepreneurs is supporting the community you live and work in, and that is why your heart feels good after every purchase. But it’s not just the feel-good endorphins you get while shopping, it’s the true health benefits you get from consuming those fruits and veggies you buy.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

According to the USDA Economic Research Service’s Food Availability data, Americans’ diets do not align with the federal recommendations that come out of the USDA’s Dietary Guidelines. When looking at diets in 2017, Americans are eating more than the recommended amount of meat, eggs, nuts and grains. However, we are desperately falling short in the consumption of vegetables, dairy and fruit. According to USDA’s MyPlate, most adults need 1½ to 2½ cups of fruit and 2 to 4 cups of vegetables each day. A diet rich in fruits and vegetables can lower the risk of heart disease, stroke and some types of cancer. What better way to meet your fruit and vegetable needs than purchasing from your local farmers market?

Farmers markets, farm stands and CSA (community supported agriculture) boxes offer a variety of familiar and unfamiliar produce. It’s the unfamiliar that can be a bit intimidating. What does one do with a rutabaga, daikon radish or kohlrabi? How do they taste, and what dishes can you make with them? It’s natural to be hesitant, but like many wise parents tell their children, “how do you know if you never try them?” The benefit of buying directly from a local producer is the ability to talk to them and ask these very questions.

Find what foods grow in Illinois, what season to find them and recipes to help you use them at University of Illinois Extension website, go.illinois.edu/eatmovesave. Plus, tune into the next session of Illinois Extension’s Eat Fresh, Eat Local series, “What to Expect at Farmers Markets” at noon June 16 to learn the ins and outs of shopping at the market: when to go, what to buy, what to bring. Register for these monthly 30-minute webinars and find ways you can sample the season, at go.illinois.edu/eatfresheatlocal.

Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.