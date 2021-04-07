Smith: Scallions, green onions same versatile veggie

Your recipe calls for scallions but all you have are green onions. What do you do? You use green onions because they are literally the same thing as scallions! Two different names for the same thing can make things confusing.

Scallions (or green onions) are long, tender green and white stalks with no bulbs. They’re grown in bunches and harvested young. Scallions are milder in “onion flavor” than regular onions. The whole onion, including the white and green part can be eaten, but the white part will hold more onion flavor. Scallions can be eaten raw or cooked. Use them raw in lettuce salad, potato or egg salad, dips or as a garnish. Scallions don’t require long cooking times. Add them directly to soups or sauté them and add them in toward the end of cooking time. Scallions go well in stir-fries, noodle dishes, eggs and fried rice.