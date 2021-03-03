Smith: Smart cooks read the whole recipe before starting

Have you ever started working on dinner to later realize you don’t have an ingredient? How about the time you realized you were supposed to let the meat marinate in the refrigerator overnight? These are classic examples of not fully reading the recipe well before mealtime. How does the story end? Either a not-so-yummy meal or a quick run through the drive-thru.

Particularly when making unfamiliar recipes, you should read the entire recipe at least twice before preparing it: once when meal planning and once more prior to making the item. Reading the entire recipe when you are planning your meals will help you in your decision of whether to make the item or to adjust ingredients or equipment where needed. For example, you may discover that the preparation process takes up too much time or it takes a skill that you are afraid you may not have so you decide not to make the recipe. It’s also important to read the whole recipe again before preparing the meal so that you have a clear understanding of what to do.