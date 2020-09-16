Smith: Starfruit a bright addition to any dish

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: Jenna Smith's column normally appears in Wednesday's Pantagraph but it was moved to Thursday this week because of space availability.

Starfruit may not be the most well known fruit, but I bet you can figure out what it looks like. Shaped like a star when sliced, it’s also called carambola and is native to Southeast Asia. Carambola trees produce yellow to lime green fruit with a waxy rind on the outside and a juicy pulp on the inside.

Carambolas can be sweet or tart, depending upon the variety. Arkin is a type of sweet variety, while Golden Star is a tart variety, commonly grown in Florida. The entire fruit is edible, including the rind, seeds and flesh. Even the sweet variety is not overly sweet, but tastes like a mixture of apples and grapes. Store carambolas at room temperature until ripened. It’s ready to eat just after most of the green color has disappeared and it’s turned golden yellow with possible brown edges formed on the ridges. Once ripened, store carambolas in the refrigerator for 5-7 days or freeze slices on a baking sheet until solid and then pack in freezer-safe plastic bags or containers for 10-12 months.