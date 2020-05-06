Smith: Take time to try home-baked bread

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Baker’s yeast has had such a rapid increase in consumer sales that manufacturers have had a hard time producing enough to keep it stocked on store shelves. More time at home means more time to create homemade bread, no longer a thing in the past. If you’re new to bread making, start by learning about the different types of yeast.

Baker’s yeast is the general term used to describe the single-cell organism which produces carbon dioxide to make bread rise. Active dry yeast is the most common form of yeast and can be used in most all recipes. It’s activated by warm liquid. Instant, or rapid rise yeast, can be used in the same amounts as active dry yeast, but it reduces the time it takes to rise. Pizza crust yeast doesn’t require any rise time at all, allowing for fast preparation. However, it is not recommended for bread baking.

Yeast is sold in individual packages and jars. Refrigerate after opening to keep yeast fresh and active. Check the expiration date on yeast, as it will weaken and die over time. If it’s close or past the date, test it by dissolving a package of yeast in ½ cup warm water with one teaspoon sugar. If the yeast foams, it is active.

Basic White Bread

3½ cups-4 cups all-purpose flour

1 (2¼ teaspoons) package instant yeast