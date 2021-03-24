Smith: Time to dispel five food myths

Like in most subject areas, there will always be myths, particularly when it comes to food and health. Here are five nutrition myths I am happy to debunk.

1. Carbs are bad for you. Carbohydrates serve as your body’s preferred source of energy for daily tasks and they provide fuel for the brain. Healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and dairy provide carbohydrate. Choose these carbs more often than refined carbs (white breads and pastas, pastries, sweets and sodas).

2. The body needs an occasional “cleanse.” Our body cleanses itself, and in fact, it’s quite amazing at eliminating unwanted products. That is literally what your kidneys and liver do! Maintaining a healthy diet of fruits, vegetables, lean protein, low-fat dairy, whole grains and adequate amounts of water will help keep these important organs functioning at their best.