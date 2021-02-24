Smith: Updated US dietary guidelines meant for whole life

Years of scientific research tells us that there is a connection between food and health. Evidence shows that a healthy diet as part of an active lifestyle can reduce the risk of chronic disease. However, with nutritional advice constantly circulating the internet, how do we know what is sound advice based on scientific research? Since 1980, the “Dietary Guidelines for Americans” has served as the overarching tool for health professionals to help guide the eating habits of individuals and families. Published every five years, the U.S. Departments of Agriculture (USDA) and Health and Human Services (HHS), issue the report, based on current scientific and medical knowledge.

The 2020-2025 “Dietary Guidelines for Americans” was released this January, and for the first time ever, it provides recommendations at every life stage, including infancy, toddlerhood, childhood, adolescence, adulthood, pregnancy, lactation and older adulthood. Specific to infancy, it recommends feeding babies breast milk for the first 6 months of life, then adding nutrient-dense complementary foods, including potentially allergenic foods and foods rich in iron and zinc. University of Illinois Extension’s website, “Feeding my Baby from Cradle to Table” (feedingmybaby.extension.illinois.edu), includes more information on feeding infants during this critical time for growth and development.