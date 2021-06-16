Smith: Use ghee, like any saturated fat, in moderation

Ghee is clarified butter made by slowly melting butter, skimming off the milk solids and allowing water to evaporate. What’s left is ghee, a golden fat that is richer in taste than regular butter. It also has a higher smoke point, which makes it a great medium for high heat cooking. Since ghee is more concentrated than butter, it yields more calories and fat. One teaspoon of ghee has 45 calories, 5 grams total fat and 3 grams saturated fat. The same serving of butter yields 34 calories, 4 grams total fat and 2 grams saturated fat. The health benefits of ghee are limited in research, and most of the studies found have been done on rats, not humans. The authors of a 2013 review conclude that ghee contains short chain fatty acids, much like coconut oil, that may help strengthen and develop cell membranes. However, ghee also has a high amount of saturated fat, which has been linked to heart disease. The bottom line is use ghee in moderation, just like any other food high in saturated fats.