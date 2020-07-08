Smith: Water needs differ for people

Have you ever wondered why people say water is so important? We grow up hearing “make sure to drink plenty of water” for everything! If it’s hot outside, drink water. If it’s cold outside, drink water. If you’re sick, better drink water. When you wake up, drink! But why water?

Water provides many advantages for the body. Drinking enough water aids in digestion and helps carry nutrients and oxygen to your cells. Water also assists in cushioning joints, maintaining sodium balance and normalizing blood pressure. It is important to hydrate yourself with enough fluids in order to carry out these essential tasks.

There is not a “one-size fits all” calculation for water needs. Temperature, activity level, current health status, gender, age and weight all need to be factored into the equation. Generally speaking, about 20 percent of water comes from the food you eat each day. Taking that into consideration, women typically need an additional 9 cups (72 ounces) of fluid per day and men need about 12.5 cups (100 ounces) in order to replenish and stay hydrated. Water is the best and healthiest way to get in your daily fluid needs. However, other beverages such as coffee, tea, sparkling and flavored water, and fat- free milk are options as well. Foods high in water include fruit, such as cantaloupe, strawberries, watermelons, grapes, oranges and pineapple, as well as vegetables, such as lettuce, cabbage, celery, spinach, cooked squash, carrots, cooked broccoli and avocados.