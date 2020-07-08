Smith: Water needs differ for people

Have you ever wondered why people say water is so important? We grow up hearing “make sure to drink plenty of water” for everything! If it’s hot outside, drink water. If it’s cold outside, drink water. If you’re sick, better drink water. When you wake up, drink! But why water?
Water provides many advantages for the body. Drinking enough water aids in digestion and helps carry nutrients and oxygen to your cells. Water also assists in cushioning joints, maintaining sodium balance and normalizing blood pressure. It is important to hydrate yourself with enough fluids in order to carry out these essential tasks.
There is not a “one-size fits all” calculation for water needs. Temperature, activity level, current health status, gender, age and weight all need to be factored into the equation. Generally speaking, about 20 percent of water comes from the food you eat each day. Taking that into consideration, women typically need an additional 9 cups (72 ounces) of fluid per day and men need about 12.5 cups (100 ounces) in order to replenish and stay hydrated. Water is the best and healthiest way to get in your daily fluid needs. However, other beverages such as coffee, tea, sparkling and flavored water, and fat- free milk are options as well. Foods high in water include fruit, such as cantaloupe, strawberries, watermelons, grapes, oranges and pineapple, as well as vegetables, such as lettuce, cabbage, celery, spinach, cooked squash, carrots, cooked broccoli and avocados.
Create the habit to drink fluids throughout the day by carrying a reusable water bottle with you. If water is too boring for you, add fruit for flavor. Make grocery lists that include plenty of fruits and vegetables, which will have water in them. There are a lot of tricks to stay hydrated; check out the recipe below for a salsa that is high in water content ingredients.
Avocado Mango Salsa
1 avocado, pitted, peeled and diced
1 lime, juiced
1 mango, pitted, peeled and diced
½ red onion, chopped
1 habanero pepper, seeds removed, diced
1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
¼ teaspoon salt
In a medium bowl, add avocado and lime juice; gently stir. Stir in the mango, onion, habanero pepper, cilantro and salt. Note: Serve with pork, chicken, fish or chips.
Yield: 8 servings
Nutrition Facts (per serving): 60 calories, 3 grams fat, 75 milligrams sodium, 9 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 1 grams protein
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.
