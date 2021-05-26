Smith: Worcestershire tough to say, flavorful sauce

Let’s face it; most of us stumble hard when trying to pronounce Worcestershire sauce, and there are several hilarious TikTok videos to prove it. Pronounced “woo-ster-sheer” sauce, this common staple ingredient has a distinct taste and is probably best known for its role in bloody Mary mix.

Worcestershire sauce is a fermented product made with vinegar, soy, onion, garlic, molasses, tamarind, anchovies and other seasonings. If made with distilled vinegar rather than malt vinegar, it should be gluten-free, and the elimination of anchovies or oysters should make it vegan. Besides being a secret ingredient in bloody Mary mix, it’s also a key component in Caesar salad dressing, sloppy joes and shrimp cocktail sauce. Use it in marinades, dressings and sauces, chili and soups, or hearty dishes, such as beef stroganoff. Worcestershire sauce does have its fair share of sodium. Look for a lower sodium version and reduce the amount of salt added in the recipe. Enjoy Worcestershire’s place in a variety of dishes, and we won’t laugh too hard if you mispronounce it!