Smith: Worcestershire tough to say, flavorful sauce

Let’s face it; most of us stumble hard when trying to pronounce Worcestershire sauce, and there are several hilarious TikTok videos to prove it. Pronounced “woo-ster-sheer” sauce, this common staple ingredient has a distinct taste and is probably best known for its role in bloody Mary mix.
Worcestershire sauce is a fermented product made with vinegar, soy, onion, garlic, molasses, tamarind, anchovies and other seasonings. If made with distilled vinegar rather than malt vinegar, it should be gluten-free, and the elimination of anchovies or oysters should make it vegan. Besides being a secret ingredient in bloody Mary mix, it’s also a key component in Caesar salad dressing, sloppy joes and shrimp cocktail sauce. Use it in marinades, dressings and sauces, chili and soups, or hearty dishes, such as beef stroganoff. Worcestershire sauce does have its fair share of sodium. Look for a lower sodium version and reduce the amount of salt added in the recipe. Enjoy Worcestershire’s place in a variety of dishes, and we won’t laugh too hard if you mispronounce it!
Spinach Stuffed Turkey Meatloaf
1 Tablespoon olive oil
½ cup chopped onion
1 teaspoon minced garlic
5 oz. fresh baby spinach
1 lb. lean ground turkey
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon ground thyme
1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 Tablespoon ketchup
1 egg
¼ cup whole wheat breadcrumbs
Topping:
¼ cup ketchup
2 Tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon dry mustard
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
Preheat oven to 350 °F. Spray a 5 x 8 ½-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Heat oil in a medium skillet. Sauté onions for 5 minutes. Add garlic and stir another minute. Transfer to a bowl. Add spinach to skillet and stir about 3 minutes or until spinach is wilted. Set aside. In a large bowl add ground turkey, salt, pepper, thyme, Worcestershire, 1 tablespoon ketchup, egg, and breadcrumbs. Mix well. Press turkey mixture onto plastic wrap in the shape of a rectangle. Spread spinach and onion mixture over the top of the ground turkey.
Lift plastic wrap and roll turkey and spinach mixture up into a loaf shape. Place seam down in loaf pan.
Mix all topping ingredients together and set aside. Bake at 350 ° F for 40 minutes. Spread topping evenly over turkey loaf. Continue baking in oven for 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 ° F.
Yield: 4 servings
Nutrition Facts (per serving): 313 calories, 14 grams fat, 556 milligrams sodium, 23 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams dietary fiber, 3 grams protein
Recipe Source: Your Guide to Diet and Diabetes, Illinois Extension
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.