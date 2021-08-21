Volunteers provide meals, tours at Midwest Food Bank fundraiser

NORMAL — The Midwest Food Bank treated 250 people to a grand tour of its Normal warehouse on Saturday.
The food bank brought its first drive-in "Taste & Tour" event to Normal after hosting a similar event last year in Peoria and Morton, according to Executive Director Tara Ingham.
"It was a great success, so we decided all three locations will do it this year on the same day," the director said.
Ingham explained their locations in Morton and Peoria came up with the idea last year during the pandemic, which forced them to plan a different fundraiser since they couldn't meet together in person.
"We want to bring people in our warehouses to see the impact of their giving and their volunteer efforts," Ingham said before the Saturday event. "It's not every day that you get to drive through a great big warehouse, and we hope that it will be a fun adventure for all ages."
Patrons stopped at four different points inside the warehouse to learn about the food bank's program. Additionally, Ingham said children could engage with the food bank's mission through an activity book and other fun activities.
Attendees were given a to-go meal that included a maple glazed pork sandwich with garlic and aioli sauce, homemade macaroni and cheese, broccoli and cauliflower salad, a mixed fruit cup, and homemade pie.
The number of food-insecure households has doubled amid the coronavirus pandemic, but new state initiative hope to reduce that number by leveraging technology to connect families to nutritional assistance programs.
Karen Timmerman, of Normal, talks to attendees Saturday at the Midwest Food Bank Taste & Tour event in Normal. Timmerman, who has been volunteering with the food bank for nine years, explained how the food bank aids disaster victims.