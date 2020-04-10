Want a pound of salami with that sandwich? As consumers stay home, some restaurants are selling groceries along with meals.

“It’s definitely a case of necessity being the mother of invention,” said Mark Brandau, group manager at Datassential.

Sales at Chicago-based Potbelly stores open at least a year had been up 2.5% during the first 10 weeks of the year, the company said in an update on its business amid the pandemic last month. That put Potbelly on pace for its first quarter of same-store sales growth in more than three years. Instead, it recently withdrew its financial guidance for the year.

Potbelly has made changes to the menu and look of its stores, but sandwich-centric chains have been struggling, said Joe Pawlak, managing principal at Chicago-based industry research firm Technomic.

“It’s hard for them to differentiate themselves,” Pawlak said. “I think consumers think, ‘a sandwich is a sandwich.’”

The shift to working from home during the pandemic doesn’t help lunch-focused restaurants like Potbelly. But quick-service and fast-casual restaurants, many of which have been investing in online ordering and delivery options, ikely will have an easier time adapting to takeout-only business than sit-down restaurants that emphasize high-end service and hospitality, Braundau said.