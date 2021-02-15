Watch now: Bloomington-Normal readies for Paczki Day, Fat Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON — Bakeries in the Twin Cities will be extra busy on Tuesday. Known as Fat Tuesday, it is the day before Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent, 40 days of reflection and preparation before Easter Sunday.

By observing the 40 days of Lent, Christians replicate Jesus Christ's sacrifice and withdrawal into the desert for 40 days. Lent is marked by fasting, both from food and festivities.

“It is a big day,” said Heather Heinold, assistant bakery manager at Hy-Vee, 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. “People call in and they order all kinds of things.”

“We have orders for about 120 dozen,” said David Marquardt, of Denny’s Doughnuts and Bakery, 1107 S. Main St., Bloomington.

Paczkis, denser and heavier than regular doughnuts, are generally made with more sugar, shortening, egg and milk than regular doughnuts. Denny's double fries and double stuffs its paczkis.