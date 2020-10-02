Watch now: Bloomington-Normal restaurants brace for fall weather to affect outdoor dining

Now, facing the end of summer, he is hoping to rely more on that delivery service. Crawford will also keep his basement dining room, which has a full bar, open as needed to accommodate social distancing.

“It’s definitely going to hurt not having the outdoor area, but financially it doesn’t make sense to figure out how to cover it for just one year,” he said. "I’m really banking that with us having delivery in place that it takes off during the winter as people don’t want to leave the house.”

Creativity and innovation

For The Lucca Grill, it's time to get creative.

The Bloomington restaurant at 116 E. Market St. has offered frozen pizzas for carryout since the start of the pandemic. Co-owner John Koch hopes the restaurant can increase sales and appeal to customers who are still hesitant about dining in.

“My concern is that people are going to, once they get more indoors, once there’s more shared contact, it worries me that the numbers will go back up again," said Koch. "If we see a second wave, my concern is that we will lose the indoor dining and have to go to strictly carryout.”