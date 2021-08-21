Watch now: Volunteers provide meals, tours at Midwest Food Bank fundraiser

NORMAL — The Midwest Food Bank treated 250 people to a grand tour of its Normal warehouse on Saturday.

The food bank brought its first drive-in "Taste & Tour" event to Normal after hosting a similar event last year in Peoria and Morton, according to Executive Director Tara Ingham.

"It was a great success, so we decided all three locations will do it this year on the same day," the director said.

Ingham explained their locations in Morton and Peoria came up with the idea last year during the pandemic, which forced them to plan a different fundraiser since they couldn't meet together in person.

"We want to bring people in our warehouses to see the impact of their giving and their volunteer efforts," Ingham said before the Saturday event. "It's not every day that you get to drive through a great big warehouse, and we hope that it will be a fun adventure for all ages."

Patrons stopped at four different points inside the warehouse to learn about the food bank's program. Additionally, Ingham said children could engage with the food bank's mission through an activity book and other fun activities.

Attendees were given a to-go meal that included a maple glazed pork sandwich with garlic and aioli sauce, homemade macaroni and cheese, broccoli and cauliflower salad, a mixed fruit cup, and homemade pie.

The director said they want to expose folks who are new to the Midwest Food Bank mission to donation and volunteer opportunities.

She added their Normal location has four staff members, and 10,000 volunteers each year.

"The event is run mainly by volunteer efforts, just like our day-to-day operations," she said.

Jim and Sherri Bertolet rolled through the warehouse in their car Saturday for the tour.

They recalled doing volunteer work for the food bank in the past. Sheri Bertolet said they help pick things up for their food bank at Grace Church on Hovey Avenue in Normal.

"I helped pack backpacks, school supplies earlier this summer," Sheri Bertolet said.

"Our church gives them to Oakdale School," added Jim Bertolet.

He also said it was wonderful tour. As he was leaving, he said he was impressed.

"America is a generous country," he said. "This is a big part of that, this kind of facility."

