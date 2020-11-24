What Bloomington-Normal restaurants are offering carry-out orders on Thanksgiving?

The following restaurants are having meal carry-out orders on Thanksgiving. Submit additions to chris.coates@lee.net.
Aroma Indian Restaurant
716 S. Eldorado Bloomington IL 61704
(309) 808-0076
10:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m.; 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Open for carry-out
Bob Evans
Open for carry out with Thanksgiving menu
801 IAA Drive, Bloomington
(309) 663-5131
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
2115 W. Market St., Bloomington
(309) 829-5595
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
502 Brock Drive, Bloomington
(309) 829-3155
Open 7 a.m.-9 a.m.
Special Thanksgiving menu
Denny's
701 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington
(309) 663-5251
6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
1615 N Main St, Normal
(309) 452-7446
8 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Fiesta Ranchera
2103 N Veterans Parkway, Bloomington
(309) 665-0170
11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Hacienda Leon Mexican Restaurant
407 N. Hershey, Bloomington
(309) 319-2131
11 a.m. -8 p.m.
Jim's Steak House
2307 E. Washington St., Bloomington
(309)-663-4142
Limited menu - Turkey, ham, steak, seafood and chops
11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
