What Bloomington-Normal restaurants are offering carry-out orders on Thanksgiving?
The following restaurants are having meal carry-out orders on Thanksgiving. Submit additions to chris.coates@lee.net.

Aroma Indian Restaurant

716 S. Eldorado Bloomington IL 61704

(309) 808-0076

10:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m.; 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Open for carry-out

Bob Evans

Open for carry out with Thanksgiving menu

801 IAA Drive, Bloomington

(309) 663-5131

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

2115 W. Market St., Bloomington

(309) 829-5595

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

502 Brock Drive, Bloomington

(309) 829-3155

Open 7 a.m.-9 a.m.

Special Thanksgiving menu

Denny's

701 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington

(309) 663-5251

6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

1615 N Main St, Normal

(309) 452-7446

8 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Fiesta Ranchera

2103 N Veterans Parkway, Bloomington

(309) 665-0170

11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Hacienda Leon Mexican Restaurant

407 N. Hershey, Bloomington

(309) 319-2131

11 a.m. -8 p.m.

Jim's Steak House

2307 E. Washington St., Bloomington

(309)-663-4142

Limited menu - Turkey, ham, steak, seafood and chops

11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

