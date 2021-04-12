164 new COVID case in McLean County; health department says Brazil variant confirmed in the area

It's the second confirmation of a coronavirus variant in the area: MCHD said another — the UK strain — was found in mid-February.

Capacity at local hospitals remains tight, although beds for those needing higher levels of care have opened: 96% of all beds at both county hospitals were reported as filled Monday morning and 81% of intensive care units were in-use.

According to an internal count by the healthcare system, Carle BroMenn Medical Center has 23 patients with COVID symptoms out of the county's total of 41.

No new deaths were reported.

Vaccine update

The county is nearing a 100,000-dose milestone in its vaccination rollout, as more than 93,000 doses have been given out as of Monday.

Just more than 21% of the county's overall population has been given both doses, a figure representing around 37,500 people.

MCHD said it's finding the tug of supply-and-demand changing, as appointment vacancies — unheard of in the first days of vaccine availability — become more common.