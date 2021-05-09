35% of Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,741 new cases of COVID-19, and 30 COVID-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began last year, the state has seen a total of 1,354,967 COVID cases and 22,223 COVID-related deaths.

As of Friday night, 1,870 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus, including 452 patients in intensive care units and 232 patients on ventilators.

The McLean County Health Department does not report new COVID data on Saturdays and Sundays. Any new COVID cases or deaths from the weekend will be reported on Monday.

On Friday, MCHD reported 73 new cases of the virus, bringing the cumulative total for the county to 17,852 since last year.

MCHD also said Friday that an additional three people had died after a COVID diagnosis, bringing the death toll to 224 since last year.

McLean County had administered 129,445 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of early Sunday afternoon, according to IDPH. A total of 58,936 people, or 34.10% of the McLean County population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.