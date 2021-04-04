4 Central Illinois residents to be honored as Red Cross Heroes

PEORIA — A baby trapped in the back of a burning vehicle. A woman who nearly slept through a house fire. A man who stopped breathing. A woman who'd fallen and couldn't get up.
Those are the stories behind this year's American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois Class of Heroes — a group of four area adults selected from a 200-person pool for their service to others in the past year. They will be honored during a virtual ceremony April 29.
Bloomington's Jennifer Erlandson, a registered nurse at OSF St. Joseph, saw one of her co-workers slumped over in a waiting room chair in June. When she realized he wasn't breathing, she "immediately started CPR and her quick actions saved his life," a news release said.
Pontiac man Roger King was driving with his family members through town in late November, looking at Christmas lights, when "they noticed a house on fire, with smoke pouring out of the windows." His wife told him she knew that an elderly woman lived there, and he realized "the residents were likely trapped inside."
"Without hesitation, he pounded on the door and woke the caretaker, who was sleeping upstairs and did not realize the house was on fire," the release said. "Roger then ran upstairs, woke the elderly resident, and quickly assisted her out of the building."
Jerrylee Murphy-Wiles, Pekin, was on the way to his bus stop August when he heard yelling, then the sound of banging on a widow. He realized the yells were coming from a nearby home, where an older woman had fallen and couldn't get back up.
Murphy-Wiles called 911 and waited with the woman until help arrived.
Josh Railey, Peoria, was walking to his car in February when he saw a car on fire that he described as "dripping gasoline and filled with smoke.” Railey ran to the car, where a woman had fallen out of the back and said her baby was still in the car.
Railey, according to the release, "slashed the airbags with a pocketknife, grabbed the baby and ran from the car. As he ran, he turned back and most of the car was already engulfed in flames."
A committee chose the four winners out of 12 service categories. The selection is an annual event.