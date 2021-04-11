 Skip to main content
4 COVID variants identified in Central Illinois, Reditus Laboratories reports
PEKIN — Testing by Reditus Laboratories has turned up four variants of COVID-19 in Central Illinois, according to a Sunday news release from the Pekin-based company.

On April 7, Reditus tested 321 randomly selected positive COVID-19 samples that were collected from March 1 through March 30, the news release said.

Of those 321 samples, 124 were of the United Kingdom variant (B.1.1.7); two were of the South African variant (B.1.3.5.1); 14 were of the Santa Clara variant (B.1.4.2.7/4.2.9); and 16 were of the Brazil variant (P.1), the news release stated.

5 Questions with Andie Halley, Reditus Laboratories chief operating officer

All four variants were identified in Central Illinois — which includes the areas of Peoria, Pekin, Morton and Bloomington — but the Brazil variant is believed to be the most concerning due to resistance of vaccines, potentially increased pathogenicity, and increased levels of transmissibility, according to Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi. 

Aaron Rossi.jpg

Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Reditus Laboratories

Reditus tests nasal samples collected throughout the country for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) using gold-standard PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing. Reditus sequenced the 321 samples using the Illumina NextSeq, which the laboratory began using earlier this year.

Rossi says the samples are being sequenced to help the Illinois Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention collect information on which variants are becoming more prevalent within the community and the country. The variants spread more easily and quickly than the original strain of the virus.

“The variants are becoming much more prominent,” Rossi said. “This is causing growing concern of experts and we need to identify the variants and make sure the public is aware.”

