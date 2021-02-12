5,150 people in McLean County considered 'fully-vaccinated'

BLOOMINGTON ― McLean County's COVID-19 test positivity rate continues to fall, as the health department reported a rate of 2.1% as of Thursday.

MCHD reported 21 newly cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 14,714.

Just more than 300 people — 310 — are isolating at home due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

The total of people who are in county hospitals with the virus is now 28, although the number of McLean County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remains at 15.

Almost 3% of the county is considered fully vaccinated, meaning 5,150 people have received both doses of vaccine.

At 2.98%, McLean County's rate of fully vaccinated people is slightly higher than the state average of 2.94%.

The county's seven-day average of doses given out is 658 per day as of Friday.