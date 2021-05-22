5 questions with David Sharar, Chestnut Health Systems CEO

Each week, The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.
Name: Dr. David Sharar
Position: Chief Executive Officer, Chestnut Health Systems
1. How long has Chestnut Health System been around; how has it grown since?
Chestnut Health Systems got its start in 1975 in a Victorian house on West Chestnut Street in Bloomington with two employees providing adult addiction treatment. It has grown to almost 700 employees, 10 locations (in Central and Southern Illinois, Missouri, and a research institute in Chicago) and has added seven other service lines: substance abuse disorder prevention and recovery; youth/adolescent addiction treatment; mental health treatment; primary health care; credit counseling; research; and housing. Chestnut previously operated Chestnut Global Partners (CGP), an employee assistance and workplace wellness program, in more than 125 countries. We sold CGP in 2017.
2. How has addiction and mental health treatment evolved over the years?
Chestnut’s location in Normal is home to the Illinois Addiction Archives. Early treatment – dating back to the late 1800s and early 1900s – was fascinating. Research was lacking. Providers marketed all kinds of tinctures and so-called remedies and cures – including prescribing cocaine to treat cocaine addiction. Treatment today is based in evidence and research. We better understand the link among substance use, mental health, and physical health concerns. The majority of people don’t live with just one or another. This is the main reason why Chestnut – a traditional behavioral health organization – decided in 2012 to also provide primary medical care for the medically under-served in McLean County. Outcomes improve greatly when we integrate mental health, substance use, and primary care.
3. In what ways has COVID-19 impacted Chestnut Health Systems’ services?
We continue to offer COVID testing and vaccines. We have worked closely with County health departments to ensure we are meeting community needs. Because of social distancing requirements, we have ramped up the use of tele-health appointments.
As the pandemic wears on, we are seeing increasing numbers of patients with depression and anxiety in addition to increased substance use, family conflict, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Unfortunately, we are seeing more severe mental health concerns among adolescents, a likely result of all of the changes (quarantine, remote learning, isolation, etc.) that came with the pandemic.
The pandemic has also been a big factor in our workforce shortage. The demand for our services has increased because of the pandemic; however, the workforce shortage has made it difficult to keep up with that demand. We are devoting significant resources to finding mission-oriented individuals to help serve our clients and patients.
4. What is Chestnut doing about the more severe mental health concerns occurring among school-age children and adolescents?
Chestnut partners with nearly 150 schools throughout the state. Our embedded counselors work with students, their families, and school personnel to treat mental health and substance use concerns.
5. What kind of work have you performed for Chestnut Health?
Before becoming CEO, my concentration included research and growing CGP. I have published more than 90 articles and three book chapters about employee assistance programs, behavioral health in the workplace, and managed care.