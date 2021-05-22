5 questions with David Sharar, Chestnut Health Systems CEO

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

3. In what ways has COVID-19 impacted Chestnut Health Systems’ services?

We continue to offer COVID testing and vaccines. We have worked closely with County health departments to ensure we are meeting community needs. Because of social distancing requirements, we have ramped up the use of tele-health appointments.

As the pandemic wears on, we are seeing increasing numbers of patients with depression and anxiety in addition to increased substance use, family conflict, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Unfortunately, we are seeing more severe mental health concerns among adolescents, a likely result of all of the changes (quarantine, remote learning, isolation, etc.) that came with the pandemic.

The pandemic has also been a big factor in our workforce shortage. The demand for our services has increased because of the pandemic; however, the workforce shortage has made it difficult to keep up with that demand. We are devoting significant resources to finding mission-oriented individuals to help serve our clients and patients.

4. What is Chestnut doing about the more severe mental health concerns occurring among school-age children and adolescents?