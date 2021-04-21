5 things to know about COVID-19 variants

3. What variants of concern are in Illinois? More than 1,500 cases of COVID-19 variants have been reported statewide. Of these, 1,141 cases were the B.1.1.7 variant, a more contagious strain first identified in the United Kingdom, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Other variants of concern detected in Illinois include 328 reported cases of the P.1 variant, also known as the Brazil variant;97 reported cases of the B.1.427/B.1.429 variant first found in California; and 19 reported cases of the B.1.351 variant, which was first identified in South Africa.

“These variants seem to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19,” the state health department website states. “An increase in the number of cases will put more strain on health care resources, lead to more hospitalizations, and potentially more deaths.”

4. If you get sick, can you tell if you have the original COVID-19 strain or a variant? As of yet, a patient or clinician can’t diagnose a variant case of COVID-19 based on symptoms or how the illness presents. Samples of the virus must be tested to determine whether the infection was caused by the original version or a new strain.