5 things to know about the need for ongoing COVID-19 testing in Illinois

While COVID-19 cases and positivity rates have been declining in Illinois as more residents get vaccinated, there’s also been a drop in coronavirus testing in the state as well as across the country, compared with peak testing months in late fall and winter.

But medical experts say testing still plays a critical role in trying to control the virus. Testing can keep track of where the virus is spreading and can help public health officials contact trace and notify others who might have been exposed, as well as monitor coronavirus variants as they emerge and spread.

As Illinois begins to reopen, here are five things to know about the ongoing need for coronavirus testing.