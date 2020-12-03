6 facts to know about COVID vaccines and the FDA

With Americans clamoring for a COVID-19 vaccine, all eyes will be on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration next week.

An FDA advisory committee will meet Dec. 10 to discuss a potential emergency use authorization for a vaccine produced by Pfizer. The committee is set to meet again a week later to consider a second vaccine made by Moderna. The Pfizer vaccine was 95% effective and the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective in clinical trials, and the FDA will make the final decisions about both.

Leading up to these historic meetings, the Chicago Tribune spoke with FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn Thursday about what happens next, concerns from some that the vaccines were rushed, and worries from others that the U.S. hasn’t moved quickly enough. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

