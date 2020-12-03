6 facts to know about COVID vaccines and the FDA

With Americans clamoring for a COVID-19 vaccine, all eyes will be on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration next week.
Support Local Journalism
An FDA advisory committee will meet Dec. 10 to discuss a potential emergency use authorization for a vaccine produced by Pfizer. The committee is set to meet again a week later to consider a second vaccine made by Moderna. The Pfizer vaccine was 95% effective and the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective in clinical trials, and the FDA will make the final decisions about both.
Leading up to these historic meetings, the Chicago Tribune spoke with FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn Thursday about what happens next, concerns from some that the vaccines were rushed, and worries from others that the U.S. hasn’t moved quickly enough. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: What still has to happen before these vaccines are approved?
Q: How long after that Dec. 10 meeting might the Pfizer vaccine be approved?
Q: You said the process has been expedited, so how has that happened? What’s not happening here that would normally happen?
Q: Why was Britain able to approve the Pfizer vaccine before us?
Q: You were reportedly summoned to the West Wing on Tuesday to explain why the Pfizer vaccine hasn’t been approved more quickly. What happened during that meeting?
Q: Do you feel like the White House has pressured the FDA to move this along faster?
Q: What do you say to Americans who don’t want to take this because they either are worried it was rushed politically or because they are wary of vaccines in general?
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!