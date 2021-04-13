6 things to know about Illinois pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccine use

Officials with the FDA and the CDC in a press call on Tuesday morning advised people who have gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the last two weeks to seek medical treatment if they experience severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath. These symptoms, though, are different than the mild flu-like symptoms that many have felt after receiving one of the shots, officials said. People who received the vaccine a month or more ago face very low risk. Janet Woodcock, acting Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, stressed that the blood clots “appear to be very rare,” but said that safety is the agency’s top priority. The officials said they are reaching out to state and local health officials, pharmacies and physicians who have been giving the vaccines to make sure they know about the pause, and know how to evaluate people for symptoms. They encourage people to keep appointments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and the agencies’ partners will work with people to reschedule appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“While these events are very rare, we are recommending a pause in order to prepare the health care system to recognize and treat patients appropriately,” said Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC. Of the six women who suffered from the blood clots, one has died and another is in critical condition, officials said.