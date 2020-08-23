A COVID-19 vaccine still hasn’t emerged — but some are already wary of it

Like Cassiere, some expressed reluctance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 were concerned about possible side effects; others worried about contracting the coronavirus from the shot, even though most of the leading vaccine candidates currently being tested don’t contain a live virus and wouldn’t cause infection.

Public uncertainty about whether to get a vaccine that hasn’t even been developed doesn’t surprise Dr. Kelly Michelson, professor of pediatrics and director of the Center for Bioethics and Medical Humanities at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

“First of all, and I think importantly, there is no vaccine now,” said Michelson, who is also an attending physician at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital. “We don’t really have the relevant information. Is it an effective vaccine? How effective is it? … So it doesn’t surprise me that people are unwilling to commit to taking a vaccine they know nothing about.”

Once more is known about a future coronavirus vaccine, communication between patients and clinicians will play an important role, Michelson said.

She says good information and an open dialogue can often allay the concerns of patients who have questions about existing vaccines that have been around for years, with proven records of safety and effectiveness.