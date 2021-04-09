All Illinoisans 16 and over can get COVID vaccines starting Monday. Here's what to know.

Universal vaccine eligibility in Illinois begins Monday, bringing an end to the days of priority access to the vaccine. All residents 16 years and older will be able to sign up for an appointment — a change announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on March 18. It's a both a sign of increased supply and confidence that there is a "light at the end of the tunnel."
Here's what you need to know ahead of the expansion:
Don't expect long lines.
The rush for appointments will still be a mostly-virtual phenomena: Appointments will still be necessary and they'll still be limited based on the supply of vaccine available at your provider of choice — whether that's a retail pharmacy, mass vaccination site or health department.
Eligibility doesn't equal availability.
That's a caveat acknowledged by the governor ahead of the rollout: "Even with all of these new appointments, there will not be enough vaccine in week one to get everyone that wants to be vaccinated," he said during a recent press conference. Still, Illinois expects to receive more than 551,000 doses of vaccine the week of April 12, with around 179,000 doses heading to local health departments.
Those under the age of 18 can't go alone.
A parent or guardian has to accompany a minor to a vaccine appointment, unless there is proof of emancipation. Those who are 16 or 17 years old are also only able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, since Pfizer was the only company to include people that age in its clinical trials. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, in developing their versions of the vaccine, only studied adults 18 years and older — although both companies are currently studying how safe and effective their vaccines are for younger people.
There are now more than 1,000 places to get a vaccine.
At least 15 sites in the state are available to residents regardless of ZIP codes. More pharmacies have started giving out the vaccine, too, with 10 independent pharmacies now on board, as well as Meijer, two Costco locations, Kroger, HealthMart, Mariano's, Walmart and MedShoppe, among others. Local health departments may have more information on rural or targeted vaccine clinics, too, as the state has deployed "rapid response vaccination teams" to 12 counties recently.
There is no legal requirement to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Early in the rollout, Pritzker said he wasn't in favor of issuing a statewide mandate to get the vaccine and, recently, he added that he supports the idea of a vaccination passport — a sort of proof-of-purchase idea — but doesn't plan to make that mandatory. The federal Food and Drug Administration doesn't mandate COVID vaccination, either, leaving that up to state law. In Illinois, there are no laws specifically mandating anyone take the vaccine, meaning there are no legal repercussions for those that don't. And, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, whether or not your employer requires the vaccine is up to them — but they can't require any medical information be shared as proof of vaccine.
