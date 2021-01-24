Amid COVID, a new focus on respiratory therapist need in Central Illinois

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Almost every single person in our department has worked some overtime this year,” she said. “We have a case manager position and he picked up some hours on the floor. I picked up some hours on the floor just to help cover.”

That kind of work ethic is par for the course among the profession, Strickland said.

“Respiratory therapists have been really good over the years of picking up overtime and working longer hours and those kinds of things,” she said. “Because, to the profession, it’s abhorrent to say, ‘We will not serve this community.’”

But, she said, adding overtime on top of recurring 12-hour shifts is not exactly sustainable. After a while, “people are going to stop working overtime.” The work they’re doing now has an extra layer of trauma added to it, given the coronavirus pandemic, she said.

To help the issue locally, OSF has brought in traveling respiratory therapists — people who are licensed and work with travel agencies to find “hot spots” in which they’ll work temporarily — although they did have positions open that they hoped to fill with a more permanent worker.