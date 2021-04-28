Another reason to avoid COVID-19: Your favorite foods may start smelling, tasting bad

Experts aren't sure why parosmia occurs. One theory is that, as smell receptors recover after an infection, they connect to the brain in new or incomplete ways, causing the patient to sense smells differently. And no one knows how many COVID 19 patients are affected by smell disruptions. Anosmia appears to be fairly common — one survey suggested 25% of COVID patients, according to WebMD — while a questionnaire published in Chemical Senses found that about 7 percent of 4,000 COVID patients surveyed reported experiencing parosmia.

Based on what she's read on the COVID-19 Anosmia/Parosmia Facebook page, Forrest believes COVID-19-induced parosmia is affecting a lot of people.

"Several weeks ago, when I joined, they had 17,000 members, and now it's up to over 21.5 million. There is definitely a growing group of people who are struggling with this," she said.

Forrest became a member of the Facebook page shortly after her symptoms began, and the support and advice she's received from other members has helped a lot. She's also gotten a lot of support from her family and friends, but some people are not as fortunate.