Antibody testing for COVID-19 is key to taming the pandemic, but doctors concerned about accuracy

Similar smaller studies exist but are not sufficient to give scientists a complete picture of the pandemic here in the United States, said Kaitlyn Sadtler, chief of immuno-engineering at NIH’s National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering.

The data from the NIH study will be combined over time with that from other research projects, Sadtler said. “This will be a giant team effort, with all scientists across the country," she said.

Gigi Gronvall, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said her institution is advocating for widespread use of antibody tests as part of a broader strategy to fully understand, manage and eventually end the pandemic.

“There’s a lot we need to know about this disease, so finding the prevalence in the population will be a big deal to (help people) know where you are more or less at risk, more or less likely to bump into someone who is infected," she said. The testing, she added, also will be “part of a larger strategy for how people will go back to work and so forth.”

Gronvall said serology testing also could eventually answer trickier questions, such as what level of antibodies a person needs to be protected and how long those antibodies last.