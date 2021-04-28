Appointments no longer required for McLean County COVID vaccine clinics

BLOOMINGTON — In a month of record-breaking, the number of McLean County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 reached another unprecedented high Wednesday.

There are now 61 county residents reported as COVID patients, either at hospitals in or outside of the county.

Locally, OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers reported 39 such patients in their care Wednesday. Total hospital bed capacity was reported as 92% full, with 69% of all intensive care unit beds in use.

The active case load in the county has dipped slightly. MCHD reported 43 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the past day, with 446 people isolating at home. Around 507 cases are considered active. There have been 17,392 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic last year.

Also Wednesday, MCHD said one additional person died after a COVID diagnosis. The newest fatality, a man in his 80s who was not affiliated with long-term care, brings the county's death toll to 218 people.

Vaccine update

MCHD officials said Wednesday that its vaccine clinics will now accept anyone who walks in for a shot.