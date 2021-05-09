As more Illinoisans are vaccinated, more deaths are reported

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois public health officials on Sunday reported 1,741 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 30 additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1.35 million coronavirus cases in Illinois, including 22,223 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
As of late Saturday, 1,870 people were hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19. Of those, 452 were in intensive care units and 232 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 3.4%
A total of 9,908,489 vaccines have been injected into the arms of Illinois residents since mid-December. Of that, 35% of the state's population, about 4.5 million, are fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.
What are cicadas and why do they bug some people?
Cicadas, red-eyed bugs singing loud sci-fi sounding songs, can seem downright creepy. Especially since the trillions of them coming this year emerge from underground only every 17 years.
But they’re not monsters or a plague of locusts. Once you get to know them, scientists say you can appreciate the wonder of these unusual creatures. So here are some answers to cicada question that may be bugging you.