As the coronavirus spreads, Americans lose ground against other health threats

"It's important to highlight the enormous successes," Redfield said. "We're on the verge of ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S. in the next 10 years."

Yet the health gap has grown wider in recent years. Life expectancy in some regions of the country grew by four years from 2001 to 2014, while it shrank by two years in others, according to a 2016 study in JAMA.

The gap in life expectancy is strongly linked to income: The richest 1% of American men live 15 years longer than the poorest 1%; the richest women live 10 years longer than the poorest, according to the JAMA study.

"We're not going to erase that difference by telling people to eat right and exercise," said Dr. Richard Besser, CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and former acting director of the CDC. "Personal choices are part of it. But the choices people make depend on the choices they're given. For far too many people, their choices are extremely limited."

The infant mortality rate of black babies is twice as high as that of white newborns, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Babies born to well-educated, middle-class black mothers are more likely to die before their 1st birthday than babies born to poor white mothers with less than a high school education, according to a report from the Brookings Institution.