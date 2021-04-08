Ben Price’s family blames COVID psychosis for his death. Now they’re raising awareness about the issue for others recovering from COVID.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Price's bout with coronavirus was serious enough to land him a stay in Aurora’s Rush Copley Medical Center, after which, Jennifer said, he was never the same. Being in a hospital itself was an anomaly for the “former linebacker football player” who never got sick and was “strong, solid, healthy, and didn’t smoke, (but) had the occasional beer.”

Isolated in the unit because of the virus and experiencing heart problems — atrial fibrillation — Price “was just getting more anxious and more anxious.”

“It just started really getting him worried, because he was like, ‘I’m in here now and I’m getting worse,’” she said. “And then, come Monday, he was like, ‘We need to start looking to get me out of here. I just can’t do it anymore.’”

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, Price went home. The anxiety he’d showed at the hospital came with him, Jennifer said, putting him in a “panicked” state. There were little abatements here and there, when they’d listen to meditative videos, or try breathing exercises or “snuggle together as a family on the couch,” but nothing permanent. A doctor ended up prescribing him anti-anxiety medicine.