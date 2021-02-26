Bloomington church serves as first targeted COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BLOOMINGTON — A place of trust.
That was the role Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington filled on Friday as lines of people filtered through its doors, hopeful and anticipant.
Largely, they were older county residents of color, all of whom were there to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Their presence was the culmination of efforts between the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, McLean County Health Department, Western Avenue Community Center and others.
All of them had worked to bring the vaccine to "residents in underserved populations, including those in Black and Brown communities, rural communities, and those aged 65 and over" in the first of what organizers say will be a continued effort to run similarly-targeted clinics.
For this first clinic Friday, "it was important to have it here at Mount Pisgah," NAACP Bloomington-Normal First Vice President Carla Campbell-Jackson said.
"This is a place of trust. This is a place of relationships — people know us, they trust us. The fact that we have a presence on the West side of Bloomington-Normal is just amazing and... it needed to happen," she said.
NAACP President Linda Foster echoed the sentiment, saying that while Mount Pisgah Baptist Church was, in part, chosen for its size, the symbolism of holding a vaccine clinic at the "Blackest, oldest church" in the city played a role in drawing Black seniors to the clinic.
"It is a community church that provides all different organizations the opportunity to utilize this facility for the greater good," she said. "Anything that you try to do that is good and is going to allow the community to engage and to come together — this church is there for that."
The appointment-only clinic, which was organized via invitation, had 200 available doses, which MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko said would likely all be used by the end of the day.
To land an appointment with an MCHD-affiliated clinic or at a retail pharmacy, an online signup process is largely the only option, although the health department does have a call line for people without computers.
Those options, however, don't have the ability to reach every county resident, some of whom don't have computers, aren't comfortable with technology or don't have the time to dial the COVID-19 call center repeatedly.
Access — whether via the internet, phone or even transportation to a clinic — makes the difference in who is able to receive the vaccine. That's why organizers called landline numbers and worked their networks to tell people about the clinic through a "word-of-mouth" process.
"Leaders like Dr. Carla (Campbell-Jackson) and all of our community leaders here do a far better job of reaching into each one of those individual households, getting them here and getting them back home," MCHD's Manko said. "We couldn't do it without partners like this."
Organizers hope continued events like Friday's clinic reduce a "startling" disparity in who is receiving the vaccine in McLean County.
"Statistically speaking, we know that African Americans make up about 8 or 9% of the population," Campbell-Jackson said. "However, only 3.2% of them have been vaccinated. We want to make sure we do whatever we can to minimize the disparity there... because it's a matter of life."
Campbell-Jackson said that, for one woman, the significance of Friday's clinic moved her to tears, before they both joked about being unable to hug each other because of social distancing.
It was the start of what she and other organizers hope is a long-lasting trend in community health care.
"Today was monumental," Campbell-Jackson said. "Today is important. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of great things to come so that we do minimize disparities related to health care."