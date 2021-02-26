Bloomington church serves as first targeted COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Access — whether via the internet, phone or even transportation to a clinic — makes the difference in who is able to receive the vaccine. That's why organizers called landline numbers and worked their networks to tell people about the clinic through a "word-of-mouth" process.

"Leaders like Dr. Carla (Campbell-Jackson) and all of our community leaders here do a far better job of reaching into each one of those individual households, getting them here and getting them back home," MCHD's Manko said. "We couldn't do it without partners like this."

Organizers hope continued events like Friday's clinic reduce a "startling" disparity in who is receiving the vaccine in McLean County.

"Statistically speaking, we know that African Americans make up about 8 or 9% of the population," Campbell-Jackson said. "However, only 3.2% of them have been vaccinated. We want to make sure we do whatever we can to minimize the disparity there... because it's a matter of life."

Campbell-Jackson said that, for one woman, the significance of Friday's clinic moved her to tears, before they both joked about being unable to hug each other because of social distancing.

It was the start of what she and other organizers hope is a long-lasting trend in community health care.