Brain surgery eliminates 11-year-old Indiana boy's seizures

Eventually, his mom realized, “We can’t do this anymore.”

While Zach’s surgical treatment was unusual, his condition was not. Epilepsy affects somewhere around 2 million people in the United States, and 50 million worldwide, and can be caused by a variety of factors, according to the Epilepsy Foundation. While most cases can be managed with medication, it’s thought that about one out of three can’t be adequately treated. In those intractable or “refractory” cases, patients may choose to try surgery.

In Zach’s case, his neurologist and epileptologist, Dr. Julia Henry, realized the changing and increasing medications no longer appeared to be helping him, and his condition was getting worse, with dozens of seizures a day. While in many cases the cause of seizures is uncertain, in Zach’s case it was clear that it was caused by the damaged portion of his brain, which made him a good candidate for surgery.

The operation to unplug the two sides of the brain is rare, but not unheard of. Previously, the disconnection often was accomplished by removing half the brain — called a hemispherectomy. One study of such surgeries found that 80% were seizure free or had major improvements. A recent review of research on the subject found the benefits generally were long-lasting.