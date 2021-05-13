‘Bridge’ phase begins Friday as Illinois seeks to incentivize vaccination

The state is sending Illinois National Guard mobile vaccination teams to the Gurnee location June 5 and 6, and the teams will return if turnout is high. Six Flags will announce additional details in the coming weeks, according to the governor’s office. As well, “a significant portion” of the tickets will be distributed through local health departments, with more information forthcoming on a “county-by-county basis.”

Mobile teams are a key component of the state’s effort to target vaccinations to hesitant or hard-to-reach communities. The Illinois Department of Public Health said in a news release Wednesday it is also enrolling pediatricians into the state immunization registry to allow them to administer COVID-19 vaccines. As well, schools may partner with the local health department or pharmacy to set up vaccination clinics for students.

“We know that communities of color, unfortunately, have been less likely to get vaccinated, we've tried to make it more available than ever before… and of course there are people in rural communities where transportation is more difficult,” Pritzker said. “So we've tried to move mobile vaccination units into those communities, as well as into more difficult neighborhoods across the state.”