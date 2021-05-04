'Bridge phase' in sight for Illinois; state fair on track

SPRINGFIELD — Indicators of COVID-19 transmission appear to be on track to allow Illinois to transition to move the state to the "bridge phase" of economic reopening sometime next week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday.

"It feels to me, it looks to me, if you look at the hospital admissions data, like we're in decent shape and moving exactly as I would hope we would toward the bridge phase," the governor said at a news conference in Chicago.

Pritzker also said the Illinois State Fair in Springfield will go on as planned Aug. 12-22, after a year's hiatus because of the pandemic, "barring some highly unusual event occurring that would prevent a large gathering. This is a very large fairgrounds.

"I am very much looking forward to the Illinois State Fair," Pritzker said. "I think we're going to have a lot of fun this summer. I hope everybody will come down to Springfield to enjoy it."

When it comes to Illinois' potential move from the current Phase 4 restrictions to the bridge phase, the prediction Pritzker made Monday was much the same one he made a week ago.