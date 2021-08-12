‘Bring people into your space’: How Chicago fitness instructors are working to make the field more inclusive

CHICAGO — DuShaun Branch Pollard remembers the calming feeling that followed her great-aunt teaching her meditation as a teenager.

Years later, she felt that same feeling at a yoga studio in Illinois — but she noticed something.

“I am a Black person. I am a plus-sized person,” she said. “And I never saw myself represented in yoga spaces.”

To change that, she became a yoga instructor. Her business, Sage Gawd Collective, offers both yoga classes and workshops that teach others how to teach more inclusively.

“Everyone is coming to your class with a life lived,” she said, “and so how can I make that class as accessible for those people, so they can have an experience that feels good in their body?”

Many in the fitness field in Chicago are working to make the industry more inclusive. Last year, the pandemic shifted how gyms and instructors operated; virtual classes made exercise more accessible. During the summer, social justice activism following the murder of George Floyd prompted people to rethink how they were supporting communities of color.

The American Council on Exercise held a public series this year on inequities in the fitness community; guest speakers explored how the industry can better support Black and LGBTQIA communities. The group also launched a course focused on supporting diverse communities and creating an inviting environment.

“For too long, inclusion just hasn’t been a priority of the fitness industry,” ACE chief executive officer Scott Goudeseune said in a July statement announcing the course.

Many groups have cropped up to reach different communities, including Nike’s GumboFit, a community for Black and Brown runners, and Black Girls RUN!, encouraging Black women in healthy lifestyles. In the city, Healthy Hood Chicago provides low-cost exercise programs as part of its effort to reduce the life expectancy gap in Chicago; Ability Fitness offers fitness training to people with both mental and physical disabilities. These are a few examples of broader outreach and efforts to think critically about how to serve multiple communities.

Kelita Hollins, director of training at Train Moment, a West Loop fitness studio, began noticing the importance of having instructors who could connect with their communities several years ago when she helped open Orange Theory outposts throughout Chicago. She began asking instructors not only about their experience but also how they themselves would feel welcomed in class.

“You can teach someone how to keep time, how to cue, what kind of cues to give. That’s the easier part,” she said. “You need to find someone that has the personality and the passion, and that can relate to the members that are stepping into the studio.”

At Train Moment and as a strength coach for both GumboFit and the all-female running team Windrunners, she draws on her life experiences to meet people where they are.

“I think about it from the days where I just came from having a C-section or I didn’t work out for a whole year,” she said.

In her instructor training workshops, Branch Pollard encourages them to consider everything a person is bringing into class, then teach toward welcoming it. The person who may not be able to easily stretch their body that day. The person whose past trauma makes them not want to close their eyes in class. The person who simply wants the places where they are spending time to acknowledge the surrounding world.

She believes that teachers can’t, and shouldn’t, create spaces where outside life is shut out. She remembers entering her work, in higher education at the time, after Philando Castile was fatally shot during a traffic stop in 2016 and Sandra Bland was found dead in a Texas jail cell in 2015. “I just want to be able to come into spaces and realize that things are happening in the world, and it’s not OK,” Branch Pollard said.

Last year she helped create Black Brown + Breathing, feeling activists needed a place to rest and regroup. It’s a place to gather, breathe, grieve and celebrate in community; they held healing-centered outdoor events to provide this space.

At First Ascent Climbing and Fitness, community engagement manager Paula Bui said after events of last summer, “There was a bigger push and a bigger demand from our community to say, ‘What are you doing?’”

In July 2020, they posted an open letter that said they were “listening carefully and thinking critically” about how the company could combat racial injustice and promote diversity and inclusion.

“Five years ago, when you went into our gyms, you’d mostly see a lot of white men, because for the longest time, climbing was a sport that was dominated by white men,” Bui said. “We’ve wanted to change that.”

The results of the Diversity Council they created, Bui said, include a program that helps offset costs; climbing can be an expensive sport where shoes and harnesses, for example, can cost hundreds of dollars.

In Branch Pollard’s “We Are Not The Same” cultural competency workshops, she tells instructors to think about people who might have invisible disabilities, and to be careful with language. She often says during her classes, “Is this accessible?” and “Does this feel safe?”

“Some people don’t feel comfortable closing their eyes, they don’t feel comfortable laying on their backs, laying on their bellies,” she said.

She is clear that she cannot nor should she speak for everyone. But she wants the discussions of inclusion to happen in a space where she can worry about it and work toward a solution, in contrast to expecting students who are coming to a class to work out or relax to speak up on these topics.

Even within these workshops, she said, she sees the need for them. Recently, a white woman told her, “This is great, you were so articulate.” This kind of microaggression, with its roots in stereotypes, “happens to Black folks all the time,” Branch Pollard said.

Jeana Anderson Cohen, founder of aSweatLife, said she’s seen more conversations in the field around inequities of geography, citing a need for more studios in more neighborhoods. And beyond finding a studio, getting in can be cost prohibitive with some classes costing upward of $30 per class. Some places created pay-what-you-can pricing during the pandemic; not all have retained it.

“‘Pay what you can’ has become increasingly important,” Anderson Cohen said.

Ultimately, said Branch Pollard, it’s about making people feel welcome. She teaches a lot of slow flow classes, as well as chair yoga, which can be more accessible to people who have different illnesses or who can’t move as easily.

“The lens I teach from is an equity lens, and just to bring people into the space,” she said. “Bring people into your space, and let them lead you.”

