BroMenn dismantles COVID overflow tents at Normal, Eureka hospitals

NORMAL — The COVID "overflow tents" outside Advocate BroMenn Medical Centers in Normal and Eureka have been decommissioned.

The tents were set up April 7 to help handle an anticipated surge of patients with symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Hospital staff started emptying the tents earlier this week in preparation of the tents coming down on Friday, said BroMenn spokeswoman Lynn Hutley.

"We’re encouraged to see the curve is leveling, yet remain vigilant in our efforts to continue to stem the spread while adjusting our response tactics based on the evolving needs of the patients and communities we serve," said Hutley in an email Friday.

"As such, we will be closing our ED surge tents at Advocate BroMenn Medical and Advocate Eureka Hospital based on current and projected surge volumes," she added.

BroMenn's tent crew included more than 40 nurses, doctors, physician assistants, technicians and other medical professionals from the medical center and Advocate Medical Group offices.