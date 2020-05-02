You are the owner of this article.
BroMenn dismantles COVID overflow tents at Normal, Eureka hospitals
7 comments
NORMAL — The COVID "overflow tents" outside Advocate BroMenn Medical Centers in Normal and Eureka have been decommissioned.

The tents were set up April 7 to help handle an anticipated surge of patients with symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Hospital staff started emptying the tents earlier this week in preparation of the tents coming down on Friday, said BroMenn spokeswoman Lynn Hutley.

"We’re encouraged to see the curve is leveling, yet remain vigilant in our efforts to continue to stem the spread while adjusting our response tactics based on the evolving needs of the patients and communities we serve," said Hutley in an email Friday.

"As such, we will be closing our ED surge tents at Advocate BroMenn Medical and Advocate Eureka Hospital based on current and projected surge volumes," she added. 

BroMenn's tent crew included more than 40 nurses, doctors, physician assistants, technicians and other medical professionals from the medical center and Advocate Medical Group offices.

BroMenn's tent in Normal went operational on the same day that the McLean County Health Department announced 14 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing at that time the county's total to 62, and the state's new total to 13,549. 

The current total of cases is 99 after McLean County health officials reported  four new cases Friday. As of Friday, 85 of the patients have recovered. Four remain hospitalized and seven are isolated at home.

Three people died because of the virus in March.

"We will continue our forward triage process at BroMenn with a separate entrance into the emergency department for patients with COVID-related symptoms. Additionally our immediate care clinics have remained open and available to care for our communities’ urgent, low acuity needs," said Hutley.

Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle

7 comments
