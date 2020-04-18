Busy, yet struggling: Illinois hospitals lose $1.4 billion a month as coronavirus cancels surgeries

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Though Illinois hospitals are, in many ways, busier than ever as they care for patients with the new coronavirus, they’re also taking a financial beating that’s affecting their workers and raising questions about how the institutions will recover once the worst of the pandemic has passed.

The Illinois Health and Hospital Association estimates that hospitals statewide could now be losing about $1.4 billion a month. That’s the money hospitals are missing out on because of canceled elective surgeries and fewer visits by other patients, many of whom may be avoiding medical care for fear of catching the virus.

“It’s very serious and perhaps unprecedented,” said Ken Kaufman, managing director of the Chicago-based advisory and consulting firm Kaufman, Hall and Associates. “Everyone has been really scrambling to figure out the pieces of the puzzle and how we’re going to put things back together again.”

Hospitals across the country are receiving federal dollars to help them handle their cash-flow issues, but experts say it’s not nearly enough to plug the financial holes many are now facing.