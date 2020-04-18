Busy, yet struggling: Illinois hospitals lose $1.4 billion a month as coronavirus cancels surgeries

Though Illinois hospitals are, in many ways, busier than ever as they care for patients with the new coronavirus, they’re also taking a financial beating that’s affecting their workers and raising questions about how the institutions will recover once the worst of the pandemic has passed.
The Illinois Health and Hospital Association estimates that hospitals statewide could now be losing about $1.4 billion a month. That’s the money hospitals are missing out on because of canceled elective surgeries and fewer visits by other patients, many of whom may be avoiding medical care for fear of catching the virus.
“It’s very serious and perhaps unprecedented,” said Ken Kaufman, managing director of the Chicago-based advisory and consulting firm Kaufman, Hall and Associates. “Everyone has been really scrambling to figure out the pieces of the puzzle and how we’re going to put things back together again.”
Hospitals across the country are receiving federal dollars to help them handle their cash-flow issues, but experts say it’s not nearly enough to plug the financial holes many are now facing.
In Illinois, hospitals are trying a number of tactics to stanch the bleeding, including reaching into their reserves, halting improvement projects and furloughing workers -- sometimes with pay and sometimes without. Hospitals are sidelining workers because, without elective surgeries and with declines in outpatient care, there may not be enough work for them, at the moment. They also want as few extra people in hospitals as possible, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Peoria-based OSF HealthCare, which operates numerous downstate hospitals announced cost-cutting measures on April 7, starting with reduced pay for executives. But the planned cuts also include unpaid leaves of absence, reduced retirement plan contributions, mandatory paid time off and a hiring freeze on certain positions, OSF spokeswoman Shelli Dankoff wrote in an email.
Urbana-based Carle Health System has also redeployed many of its workers into other roles. Some who haven’t been reassigned are at home, being paid through a program typically reserved for the system’s sick workers.
The parent companies of both Decatur hospitals — HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and Decatur Memorial — are adjusting operations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some hospitals are continuing to pay furloughed workers, in part because they want to ensure the workers will still be available if hospitals should see surges in COVID-19 patients in coming weeks, as well as when hospitals eventually return to their normal loads of elective surgeries and other patient visits.
“The kind of care we provide requires a very unique workforce, and we are doing everything we can to maintain that workforce,” said Dr. Tom Shanley, CEO of Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital, which has furloughed about 20% of its staff through the end of April, with pay.
Carle, in Urbana, is using its reserves to help it get through COVID-19, said Dr. James Leonard, president and CEO.
“We made a decision to reach into those reserves and to use those to not furlough people for as long as possible,” Leonard said, though he acknowledged that “it’s not bottomless.” Carle estimates that its revenue dropped 10% to 15% in March, and it expects April will be worse.
