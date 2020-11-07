OSF HealthCare was completing a multiyear, $30.5 million conversion of the former St. Mary's Hospital building in Streator into an outpatient center called OSF HealthCare Center for Health-Streator, when this photograph was taken in November 2019. That conversion included a new first-floor entry.
Paul Swiech
Cardiovascular Institute reopens in Streator
STREATOR — The OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute office in Streator has reopened after closing temporarily earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The office, located on the third floor of the
OSF HealthCare Center for Health-Streator, 111 Spring St., is open for appointments 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
Three cardiologists — Drs.
Yogesh Agarwal, James Mathew and Salman Waheed — provide care on a rotating basis. Appointments may be scheduled at 309-624-6111.
