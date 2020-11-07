 Skip to main content
Cardiovascular Institute reopens in Streator
Cardiovascular Institute reopens in Streator

OSF HealthCare was completing a multiyear, $30.5 million conversion of the former St. Mary's Hospital building in Streator into an outpatient center called OSF HealthCare Center for Health-Streator, when this photograph was taken in November 2019. That conversion included a new first-floor entry.

Cardiovascular Institute reopens in Streator

STREATOR — The OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute office in Streator has reopened after closing temporarily earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The office, located on the third floor of the OSF HealthCare Center for Health-Streator, 111 Spring St., is open for appointments 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

Three cardiologists — Drs. Yogesh Agarwal, James Mathew and Salman Waheed — provide care on a rotating basis. Appointments may be scheduled at 309-624-6111.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

