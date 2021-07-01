Carle BroMenn takes its turn as 'resource hospital'

NORMAL — For now, Carle BroMenn Medical Center will be calling the shots when it comes to emergency medical care in the area.

At midnight Thursday, the Normal-based center became the "resource hospital" for the McLean County Area EMS System, meaning it will serve as the point of contact for pre-hospital emergency care.

Since 1999, both Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph Medical Center have held that designation, trading off each year on which hospital serves in the role.

The jointly-administered system is relatively unique, EMS system manager Travis Wilson said, since both medical groups opted to collaborate instead of compete.

"Carle and OSF St. Joseph decided to take a unified approach and say, 'Hey, we're here to help the patient and make sure their outcomes are great no matter where they go,'" Wilson said.

The resource hospital, no matter which one it is in any given year, serves as a sort of lifeline to emergency care providers in the field: The resource hospital's staff may provide guidance on how to best convince a reluctant person to come to the hospital; authorize specific treatments; or determine whether a paramedic can cease treatment if there are no signs of life, since paramedics can't declare death.

"Basically, this streamlines resources and creates a unified protocol for what providers can do," Wilson said. "It helps create an equal standard."

In other areas, EMS systems may not be fully supported by a particular hospital, or policies or protocols regarding emergency care may vary depending on which hospital is providing them.

For two hospitals to swap the role each year is "very, very rare," Carle BroMenn registered nurse and 30-year trauma coordinator Lori Ritter told The Pantagraph.

"Most hospitals don't do that," she said. "I think it's a benefit, honestly, to have a switching off, because we are we are sharing the same protocols. We're sharing the same EMS system, so if you if you call my hospital and you ask for advice, you're gonna get the same advice that you get at St. (Joseph)."

"We also have collaborative meetings with staff from St. Joe's and EMS and BroMenn: We all sit in the same room and we hash out problems, we bring up incidents, we bring up policies, maybe that needs some changing. ...It's a very collaborative working relationship between the two hospitals and the EMS. I know that wouldn't be in place if we didn't have this joint venture."

For people who find themselves needing emergency medical care, this system and its corresponding annual swap isn't immediately visible.

It doesn't affect a person's ability to choose which hospital they go to, and Wilson and Ritter emphasized the standards of care are uniform no matter which hospital carries the "resource" designation each year.

If anything, they said, that's what first responders hope is the most visible aspect of the behind-the-scenes collaboration.

"We're going to get consistency in treatment, consistency in education and consistency in the standards that are out there, instead of one place lacking versus another," Wilson said.

